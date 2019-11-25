Fans Invited to Take Free Pictures with Santa on December 7 at Very Shrimpy Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting families to kick off the holiday season with the second annual Very Shrimpy Christmas event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Fans can enjoy free pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, Christmas crafts and visits from Jumbo Shrimp mascots Southpaw and Scampi as the HD videoboard at the Baseball Grounds screens Christmas movie classics. Concessions, Christmas treats and refreshments will be available for purchase. Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will be open.

Admission is only $1 per person at the home plate gate or free with one new, unwrapped toy, per family, to donate to children in need this holiday season.

A Very Shrimpy Christmas is a stroller and wheelchair-accessible event with seating available both on the concourse and in the stadium seating bowl. The field will not be open for this event, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted into the ballpark.

