Fans Invited to Nominate Jumbo Shrimp Budweiser Military Family of the Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking to honor active and retired military, Veterans and their immediate families by continuing the Budweiser Military Family of the Game program throughout the 2021 season presented by FIS.

Fans can nominate candidates by completing a submission form via this link. The Budweiser Military Family of the Game will be honored during 2021 Jumbo Shrimp home games with a public address announcement while they are shown on the 121 Financial Ballpark videoboard.

For questions or more information on the Budweiser Military Family of the Game, fans are welcome to contact Senior Director, Community Engagement Andrea Williams at andrea@jaxshrimp.com.

