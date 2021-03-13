Fans Can Purchase Discounted Jumbo Shrimp, Suns Items at Sidewalk Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting fans to shop for Jumbo Shrimp and Suns merchandise and memorabilia at their Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 20 at 121 Financial Ballpark. Both cash and credit will be accepted, with entry via the Home Plate Gate.

Items for sale include Jumbo Shrimp batting practice tops and hoodies, as well as Suns t-shirts and hats. Additionally, Suns uniforms will be available for purchase, including the home, road and yellow alternate jerseys from the 2016 season and Dodgers-affiliate era (2001-08) road gray ensembles. Various outfield signage, which includes hand-painted signs from the façade of Wolfson Park, the home of Jacksonville's Minor League Baseball teams from 1955-2002.

The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open throughout the Sidewalk Sale. A variety of caps and apparel in the Souvenir Store will be discounted during the Sidewalk Sale.

Parking is available on Adams St. and in Lot P for the event. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Home Plate Gate, at the corner of Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd directly across from the arena.

