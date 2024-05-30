Fans Can Meet Their Idols at this Saturday's Home Game

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon with the Nashville Kats this Saturday at 4:30 PM (doors open at 3 PM) at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium! This game promises to be a spectacular blend of sports and entertainment with an exciting "Idol" twist. The Kats face the undefeated Albany Firebirds in a re-match and chance for redemption.

The game will kick off with a coin toss by Simon Lythgoe, producer of American Idol who has three Emmy nominations and a People's Choice Award for his work on the show.The National Anthem will be performed by the sensational Ty Herndon, a multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist whose powerful vocals can be heard on the Kats touchdown song "Klaws Out" which he also co-wrote.

During halftime, fans will be treated to a live performance by Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy, bringing his energetic and soulful music to the heart of Nashville. After the game, don't miss the chance to meet your favorite Kats players, who will be signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

Join us for a day where sports and entertainment collide, making it a game to remember. Be sure to arrive early and enjoy all the festivities!

What: Nashville Kats Game

When: Saturday, 4:30 PM (Doors open at 3 PM)

Where: The Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Make sure to grab your tickets now and join us for a day of unforgettable fun and excitement!

