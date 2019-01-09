Fans Can Design Jumbo Shrimp T-Shirt Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation can help create a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt for the upcoming 2019 season. The club's contest and fan vote will determine the winning design to be featured on T-shirts as the free giveaway, courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Atlantic Self Storage, to the first 2,000 fans at the Jumbo Shrimp's home game on Saturday, April 6.

Fans may submit designs via email to win@jaxshrimp.com by 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 20. The Jumbo Shrimp will select five finalists from the submissions to be posted on the Jumbo Shrimp Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jaxshrimp), where a Crustacean Nation fan vote will take place from January 22-27. The winner, who will be announced on Monday, January 28, will receive 10 tickets to the April 6 game, 15 of the winning shirts and a ceremonial first pitch that evening.

All T-shirt designs must be based on the club's four colors: St. Johns Navy (Pantone 282 C), American Red (Pantone 185 C), Patriotic Blue (Pantone 285 C), Shrimp (Pantone 1625 C) and white.

Designs may be altered to fit the colors listed above.

Josh Reavis of Yulee's "Shrimply The Best" was the winning design of more than 80 entries in last year's contest. Reavis' design received more than two-thirds of the more than 1,200 votes from Crustacean Nation.

Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner's irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by sponsor(s) and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

By participating in the Jumbo Shrimp T-shirt contest, participants agree to the decisions of sponsor and any sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this sweepstakes as solely determined by sponsor. In the event the sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the sweepstakes, sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the sweepstakes. Should the sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by sponsor.

By participating in the sweepstakes, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless sponsor, Jacksonville Baseball LLC., DBA (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, advertising and promotional agencies, and prize suppliers and each such company's officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, and successors and assigns -collectively, the "released parties") from and against any claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property, loss of enjoyment, or any other harm whatsoever arising out of: (1) participation in the sweepstakes; (2) the quality, receipt, possession, use, or misuse of any prize; or (3) any travel or activity that is related to the sweepstakes or any prize. All artwork submitted becomes property of Jacksonville Baseball LLC., DBA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Sponsor reserves the right to change or alert coloring and/or design of winning art to make it fit printing requirements.

UP NEXT: Opening Day for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 is Thursday, April 4, against the Jackson Generals at the Baseball Grounds Jacksonville. Season tickets, mini plans, and corporate outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or phone 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

