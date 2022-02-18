Fans and Players to Join Together for Celebrate Your Faith Nights

February 18, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Minor League players from all over acknowledge their faith as a significant part of their journey to the Major Leagues. They are no different from the average person who tries to embody faith throughout their daily lives including all the highs and lows. The Reading Fightin Phils will host three different Celebrate Your Faith nights during the 2022 season. The first will take place on Thursday, June 16th, with two others scheduled for Thursday, July 14th, and Thursday, August 4th. Each Faith Night concludes with a spectacular post- game firework show.

On Celebrate Your Faith nights at FirstEnergy Stadium, players and fans come together to reflect on the impact that their respective faiths have had on their journeys. This is a great opportunity to see how faith moves throughout life. Sports offer a lot of joy and a lot of stress and fans can see how players utilize their belief system to handle daily challenges in the face of adversity and show true thanks in triumph.

A faith discussion will take place, where fans will have the opportunity to listen to players speak about its impact in their lives and careers. Fans are encouraged to participate in the question-and-answer session that will last for about 20 minutes. Typically two to four R-Phils athletes take part in the discussion.

The discussions are non-denominational and do not promote any specific beliefs. All faiths are welcome, and the room is often a mixed congregation. R-Phils players began speaking about their faith with fans during the 2003 season when about a dozen fans/groups took part in the program. The 2022 season will be the 18th year of the program's existence.

"Celebrate Your Faith nights have become a fun forum for Reading Fightin Phils fans to learn about the lives of professional baseball players and how they are able to incorporate their faith into a lifestyle that makes it very difficult to stay connected with their friends, family, and their places of worship," said Joe Bialek, Reading Fightin Phils Executive Director of Sales. Bialek moderates the discussions on Celebrate Your Faith Nights, and is also the liaison between the team and Baseball Chapel.

Groups of 20 or more are encouraged to book an outing to celebrate the evening with their church, youth group, or friends in faith. As a special bonus, each church may select one representative to throw out a free ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Celebrate Your Faith Nights in 2022:

Thursday, June 16th - 7:00 pm vs Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Fireworks

Thursday, July 14th - 7:00pm vs New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), Fireworks

Thursday, August 4th - 7:00pm vs Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), Fireworks

Groups (minimum 20) interested in attending a discussion and ballgame should contact Matt Koch at mkoch@fightins.com or call 610-370-BALL.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.