Fans and Community Invited to Rename the Franchise

January 28, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Osprey have announced their intentions to rebrand the franchise after 20 amazing years in Missoula. However, this is no ordinary rebrand. Under new ownership, the Osprey are committed to the fan experience and community involvement. So the Osprey are looking for the community, our fans, to help us rename the franchise for the 2020 season.

In October, the Osprey were purchased by Peter Davis and Susan Crampton Davis. From day one of their ownership, their number one goal has been to provide Western Montana with the most fan friendly quality experience possible. This all starts with the 2019 Osprey season where we unveil new concessions, showcase new fan areas in the stadium, provide increased fan benefits, and rock your world with new technology - all to amplify the fun and connections fans have already experienced at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

The Osprey have had the amazing opportunity to represent America's greatest pasti me for the last twenty years in Missoula and Western Montana. As we envision the next twenty years, we see our baseball fans and community redefining what fun means in our great city. None of this exciting future will be possible without our fans. For thi s reason, we're asking our fans - our biggest supporters - to help us create a brighter future together and soar by renaming the franchise! Our organization wants input. We think it's time to ask our f ans to tell us what makes Missoula great, unique, special, and fun.

So the Osprey are asking our community to re-imagine your Missoula baseball team with a new name. We ask fans to dig deep into their creative side and think about the rich cultural history of Western Montana, the deep Native American roots, Lewis and Clark, Hellgate, the logging history, the wildlife, the pioneers, rivers, smokejumpers, mountains, natural resources, culture, arts, winter, summer, our downtown, anything that makes Missoula special to them.

For the next month, the Osprey will be taking name suggestions through their website at www.missoulaosprey.com . All submissions must be submitted through the website to be considered. Links will also be available on all of the Osprey's social media platforms. Fans are invited to enter a name that they would like to see professional baseball players in Missoula represent them under. All entries will be considered and fans will be included more in the process of selecting a name as it unfolds.

The Missoula Osprey name and brand will not be going away. The franchise is committed to continuing to celebrate the Osprey name, team history, Osprey Nest in centerfield, and Ollie Osprey long into the future. The Osprey will simply become a secondary mark just as the Timberjacks are after being re-introduced this past season.

Professional Baseball has a great history in Missoula. The first professional baseball team was the Missoula Highlanders who played 1911 through 1913. The Missoula Timberjacks were next, playing at the old Campbell Field from 1956 to 1960. The Osprey came to Missoula in 1999 and have enjoyed 20 great seasons with great anticipation for the next 20 years and beyond.

You can connect to the Osprey and our links to submit your name suggestions on the following web and social media outlets:

On the Web: www.missoulaosprey.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/MissoulaOspreyBaseball

Twitter: @ospreybaseball

Instagram: @missoulaosprey

The 2019 Osprey season will open their home season on Friday, June 21 when the O's take on the Great Falls Voyagers. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now at the MSO Hub located at 140 N. Higgins and by phone at (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 28, 2019

Fans and Community Invited to Rename the Franchise - Missoula Osprey

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.