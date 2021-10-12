Fang's Reading Club Returns

GRAND CHUTE, WI - School is back in session and so is Fang's Reading Club! Teachers may begin enrolling their schools in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers program that encourages reading development in children from grades K through 5! This year's program is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Badger Sports Park, Myndology, and EatStreet. Teachers and reading coordinators have until December 31 to get involved in this program.

Registration can be done through the website set up at FangsReadingClub.com. You may also check out other details on the program at that link.

Personnel at participating schools have the flexibility to design the program to meet the needs of their students. Students who meet all their goals for the program are rewarded with a FREE ticket as part of their school's Family Night at a Timber Rattlers game in 2022. Sponsors and the Timber Rattlers will have a special prize waiting for those who complete the program at the ballpark when they attend their game!

The Timber Rattlers and the sponsors of Fang's Reading Club will provide:

An introductory letter to be sent to parents at the start of the program.

Baseball related verification aids to help parents and teachers track the progress of participants.

A FREE ticket to a 2022 Timber Rattlers home game with a hot dog & soda voucher for students who complete the program.

Home Run Prize to be redeemed by students on their School's Family Night at the Ballpark

An easy, online ticket ordering option

Information to aid schools in setting up their Family Night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

You may also download this year's Reading Club brochure here.

The club had 125 schools and over 25,000 students participate in the program last year. Fang wants to make this year's club even bigger and he needs you!

Contact Dayna Baitinger at dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152 if you have any questions or would like to register your school for Fang's Reading Club.

