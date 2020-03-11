FanFest Rain Or Shine this Saturday

March 11, 2020





On Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM the Lookouts will be hosting their annual FanFest at AT&T Field. This free rain-or-shine event features a variety of entertainment for the entire family ranging from ballpark tours to National Anthem Auditions. The team will also be unveiling their exclusive Big River Bar & Grille Lookouts Blood Orange Ale.

This year fans will have the chance to tour the stadium, take photos on the field, buy discounted team merchandise, check out the speed of their fastball, purchase game-used memorabilia in the clubhouse, and take part in numerous other games, giveaways and activities. Everyone's favorite mascot Looie, will also be at the park taking pictures and signing autographs.

Along with tours, the team will be hosting their annual National Anthem Auditions during FanFest. Open auditions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. All vocal performances must be a cappella and only traditional renditions of The Star-Spangled Banner will be considered for selection.

Fans who come to out to FanFest will also be able to secure their seats for all 70 home games including Used Car Night on Saturday, August 1 presented by TVFCU. Ticket packages including Mini-Plans and Season Tickets will also be available for purchase.

The Lookouts season begins on April 9 when the Lookouts face the Jackson Generals at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. To secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office today at 423-267-4TIX.

Southern League Stories from March 11, 2020

