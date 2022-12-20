Fan Fest Is Back and Right Around the Corner

December 20, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Baseball is back, and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is ringing in the new year with the annual Fan Fest celebration at the ballpark. Swing by the stadium on Saturday, January 7th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM for all the fun!

Starting at 10:00 AM, Spring Training and Florida State League individual games will be on sale. Secure your seats and see your favorite teams come to the Dean this Spring! This year, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, will be featuring 30 games in 30 days, while hosting the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, two World Baseball Classic exhibition games, and more. Tickets for the 2023 Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals season will also be available, so be sure to lock in tickets to your favorite promotional nights.

Along with individual tickets, packages such as Spring Training Mini-Plans, Season Tickets, and Group Packages will all be on sale. For the FSL, be sure to sign up for some of our year-long packages like Silver Sluggers, Kids Club, Thirsty Thursday, our new Fireworks Five-Pack, and others.

After securing your tickets at Fan Fest, be sure to enjoy all the festivities going on at the stadium, including free coffee and donuts in the morning, and complimentary hot dogs and sodas in the afternoon. There will also be inflatables for kids, the opportunity to play catch on the field, take photos in the dugouts, and tour the stadium.

Additional activities include the chance to win signed memorabilia from the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals and an on-site job fair for anyone interested in joining the RDCS team and working at America's Busiest Ballpark. If you aren't able to join us for Fan Fest, you can also find all of our job postings on RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com or TeamWork Online.

Fan Fest is a can't miss event with fun for all ages. Be sure to catch the baseball fever with us as we prepare for the 2023 seasons on January 7th! For more information, contact our front office at (561) 775-1818.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.