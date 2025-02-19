Fan Favorites, New Promos Highlight Season

February 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The 2025 Stormers baseball season kicks off at Penn Medicine Park on May 2, and an exciting lineup of entertainers and themed promotions will ensure a summer full of unforgettable memories.

In addition, the Stormers will pay tribute to a part of the Red Rose City's rich baseball history. This year marks the centennial of a three-year period when Rossmere Park played host to Sunday games for the Harrisburg Giants. From 1925-27, the member of the Negro National League played 21 exhibition games and five regular season games at the site, on which Lancaster Catholic High School now stands.

On June 20th, the Stormers, in conjunction with Community Action Partnership (CAP) and the Lancaster History Council, will honor Lancaster's role in this chapter of baseball history with Giants of the Past: A Centennial Celebration of Lancaster's Negro League Legacy.

Four of baseball's hot entertainment acts will also grace the field at Penn Medicine Park this season. The Zooperstars, whose group of traveling characters includes the likes of Clammy Sosa and Cow Ripken, Jr. will come to Lancaster on May 17. July 18 will mark the return of the Amazing Tyler Balancing Act as he balances items like ironing boards and bicycles on his chin. Cylo's distant cousin, the Phillie Phanatic, will appear August 16 as the Stormers honor the City of Brotherly Love. On September 12, the final Friday

of the regular season, Mutts Gone Nuts will make a debut, bringing a unique brand of comedy and tricks to the ballpark for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Speaking of entertainment, fans will have the opportunity to entertain each other with Karaoke Night, June 25. Fans will be encouraged to sing their heart out as they perform the players walk-up songs as they head to home plate.

Several giveaway nights have also been planned with more to come! On Opening Night, May 2, Hess' BBQ will give away Stormers custom branded t-shirts. On May 24 kids twelve and under will receive a FREE PASS to Hershey Park and on June 21 a celebration of Hershey's Chocolate World will return with characters and a candy giveaway!

Theme nights abound are on the calendar. From ten different youth sports celebration nights and fifteen different school spirit nights to Senior Day on May 8, there will be something for all ages. Our neighbors to the north in Lebanon County will have their annual weekend at the stadium, June 6-8, sponsored by JBT and the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce as the Ironmasters look to continue their three-year unbeaten streak. Swifties will have their own night on July 5 while the Jedi come out to battle on Star Wars Night, August 15. The annual Farm Show will be held on August 2 and Country Music will headline the night on August 29.

Stormers fans will also be able to celebrate the fall and winter holidays at the ballpark with Christmas in July on the 19th of the month and Halloween on August 30. And, as America turns 249 years old, the Stormers will celebrate with a huge fireworks extravaganza.

Day games are scheduled on May 8 for our seniors and May 22 for the kids in Lancaster County on Baseball in Education Day. Scout nights are scheduled for June 20-21.

Like every year, weekly promotions are the backbone of the schedule.

Once again, every Wednesday will be a Wet Nose Wednesday and ticket discount Wednesday all courtesy of AAA Central Penn.

The Stormers and Rhoads Energy will honor the military at each Thursday home game. All active-duty members and veterans of the military are admitted for free, and the Stormers wear military-themed camouflage jerseys. Thursdays are also senior discount days with $4.00 discounts courtesy of A & E Audiology and Hearing Aid Centers. There will be pre-game networking on the Broken Bat Deck every Thursday home game.

WellSpan Health Fun Fridays will be complete with special entertainment, appearances and post-game concerts presented by South County Brewing Company. Kids will run the bases every Friday night thanks to Domino's.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health brings a post-game fireworks extravaganza following each Saturday night home game! Get ready to light up the night sky!

Every Sunday brings a pre-game catch on the field and another post-game Kids Run the Bases from Domino's. The Stormers will don Superhero jerseys courtesy of Penn State Health.

Lancaster will play 63 home games over the course of the season with every night bringing something for everyone at Penn Medicine Park.

For the entire 2025 promotional schedule please visit LancasterStormers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 19, 2025

Fan Favorites, New Promos Highlight Season - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.