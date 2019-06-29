Fan Favorite Travis Howe Inks Deal with Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Fan-favorite forward Travis Howe has signed a Standard Player Contract to return to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the 2019-20 season. Howe, an unforgettable physical presence on the ice, and a strong presence in the Greenville community, will look to only improve on his already great first impression on the fanbase and beyond.

"I think Greenville is an unbelievable spot. The town itself is incredible. The fans are top-notch. They stuck by us in tough times, and they are as rowdy as any other fans I've been around," Howe said. "It's a town that loves the sport and it can only grow. It was an easy choice to decide to come back."

Howe entered his Greenville career known as a player unafraid to drop the gloves and protect his teammates. He did just that with three fights and 29 penalty minutes in his preseason debut against Atlanta on October 4, 2018. Howe showed no fear in his AHL debut after his call-up to the Tucson Roadrunners, with a fight against Bokondji Imama of the Ontario Reign on December 8, 2018.

Howe finished 17th in league penalty minutes with 169, even while playing half as many games as his competitors. He showed an ability to keep up with the game and post some offense, with a pair of goals and assists, coming in a time where he saw time on the top line with Michael Pelech as a centerman. His versatility came into play when injuries decimated the blue line, and he reverted to his original position he played in juniors.

The 25-year-old worked closely with the local humane society without any fanfare this past season, with a true love of dogs, including his own canine companion, Daisy. Due to his commitment to that cause, and his willingness to embrace each and every fan in Greenville and take part in community engagement events, as well as being a strong supporter of the Swamp Rabbits Booster Club, he was nominated for the ECHL Community Service Award.

Community service is in Howe's blood. He won the NAHL Community Service Award as a member of the Corpus Christi IceRays in 2015 where he logged over 70 hours of service. He assisted in a fundraiser during the team's Childhood Cancer Awareness Night for an IceRays fan's Stage IV neuroblastoma treatments.

Howe's first year as a professional in 2015 saw him begin his time with the Berlin River Drivers of the Federal Hockey League, and the Mississippi RiverKings of the Southern Professional Hockey League, but after that, united with head coach Kevin Kerr and the Macon Mayhem.

"I played for Kerrsy prior to last year, so I know what he's about," Howe continued. "Last year's result made us all angry, and we're coming back with a vengeance. We are going to turn this around.

"The affiliation with Carolina helps us out tremendously. With or without those guys, we will have the right guys in the room to compete for a Kelly Cup championship."

Howe caught on at the ECHL level with the Utah Grizzlies for two seasons before being acquired in a trade along with Pelech for Caleb Herbert on July 25, 2018.

