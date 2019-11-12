Fan Favorite Rashad Brown Returns for '20

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things bring back one of their own today as they see the return of outfielder Rashad Brown.

After playing 5 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Brown joined the Wild Things in 2017 and quickly made his impact. The speedster manned 93 games in centerfield and stole 29 bases in Washington's return to the playoffs.

The Atlanta native was a staple at the top of the lineup in 2017; hitting .275 with 15 doubles, 6 triples and driving a career high 33 runs. Brown earned some hardware along the way, being selected as a starting outfielder in the Frontier League All-Star Game in Joliet, IL and winning the Fran Riordan Award for citizenship.

"We view Rashad as the best defensive outfielder in franchise history," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "What he is able to do with his speed, saving runs and pressuring defenses, is something special. He has taken the past few years off to pursue other endeavors but has remained around the game and is highly motivated. We are excited to see what 2020 has in store for the fan favorite," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 at Rockland, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

