Fan Favorite Dexter Returns for Third Season with the RedHawks

January 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







On Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the signing of Sam Dexter to a 2023 American Association contract. The RedHawks everyday short stop has become a fixture up the middle over the past three seasons and been a fan favorite both on and off the field.

Manager Chris Coste, "If you're trying to build a championship level team, you start with guys like Sam Dexter. What he means to our organization, on and off the field, cannot fully be appreciated until you see him play everyday. We are ecstatic he is back in a RedHawks uniform for 2023."

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks begin their defense of the American Association Championship on May 11, against the Kane County Cougars before returning to Newman Outdoor Field to square off against the Winnipeg Goldeyes to open the home schedule on May 15th at 6:30pm. Group Tickets and Ticket Packages are on sale now.

