Family Package Ticket Deal for January 27

The Rockers are offering a Family Package Ticket Deal at the Ticketing Office for Friday's game vs the Watertown Wolves. 4 Tickets can be purchased for $40. The Genisys Kidz Zone will also be having glitter tattoos, balloon animals and more FREE for any one who attends the game. There will also be a Meet & Greet with the Players after the game to get autographs and photos. Puck drop is at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased here >> https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2697485/motor-city-rockers-vs-watertown-wolves-game-14-fraser-big-boy-arena

