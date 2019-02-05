Family Movie Night with the Jumbo Shrimp Set for February 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable family fun does not have to wait for baseball season at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will show a screening of "Incredibles 2" at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, on the high-definition video board at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Admission is just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with kids' activities including face painting and Kid Zone inflatables. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is just $1 per person at the home plate gate. Due to multiple events at the sports complex, Movie Night attendees should park in Lot P.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be allowed on the field.

UP NEXT: Opening Day for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 is Thursday, April 4, against the Jackson Generals at the Baseball Grounds Jacksonville. Season tickets, mini plans, and corporate outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or phone 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

ABOUT THE JUMBO SHRIMP: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offer affordable family fun at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Their inaugural season garnered the Southern League's Don Mincher Organization of the Year, Promotional Trophy and Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year, won by General Manager Harold Craw. To experience the excitement with the terrific value of ticket and group options, call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or visit www.jaxshrimp.com.

