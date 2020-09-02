Family Movie Night Returns to Dell Diamond on September 19

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Here comes the sequel! The Round Rock Express are excited to announce the second installment of the club's family movie night series as Dell Diamond will host a screening of Trolls World Tour on Saturday, September 19. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult. In addition, all children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and soda upon entry. Tickets are available now via RRExpress.com.

Dell Diamond will become the biggest movie theater in town as families will have the opportunity to watch Trolls World Tour on the massive 36-foot tall by 55-foot wide videoboard up close from the field in a safe and controlled environment. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% of the venue's 11-acre footprint to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring seven feet by seven feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a seven-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed pod.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

Trolls World Tour features Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returning in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation's 2016 musical hit Trolls. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends - Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) - set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one of the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled in an animated film, including J Balvin, Mary J. Blige, Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell Karan Soni and Kenan Thompson.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

