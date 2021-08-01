Family Matters: Renegades Win in Rain-Shortened Game

The weather didn't scare off the fans today as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 5-0, in a game that was called due to rain in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Anthony Volpe and Pat DeMarco were impressive in this one, each hitting a homer during the downpour. Volpe hit a two-run homer in the fifth and pointed to his family in a suite on the upper level as he rounded third. DeMarco also had family in the Volpe suite, and he homered in the sixth.

Josh Breaux opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first -- his 17th of the season.

Sean Boyle started on the hill and delivered another impressive outing, going four innings allowing one hit, no runs, and striking out five. He was followed by Matt Minnick who earned the win (1-0).

This is the last time the two teams will face each other for the rest of the regular season, with the Renegades picking up the season series,14-10.

Hudson Valley now hits the road to play a six-game series in Brooklyn against the Cyclones.

