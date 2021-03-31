Family Matters: Former Saints Manager, George Tsamis, Hired to Run Youth Baseball/Softball Development Program

ST. PAUL, MN - George Tsamis is St. Paul Saints baseball. He's poured his heart and soul into the organization for 18-years bringing the organization two championships, the most recent in the last full season of 2019. As the Saints enter their first year as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and Tsamis begins his managerial tenure with the Kane County Cougars in the American Association, these two roads won't completely diverge. Tsamis will remain a member of the Saints family overseeing its youth baseball/softball development programs. He will coordinate these programs throughout the year, working from his in-season home in Kane County, IL during the summer then in the Twin Cities during the off-season months, October through April.

Connecting with youth baseball and softball players on a grass roots level has been a staple of Saints baseball since the organization began in 1993. Over the last 18 years, Tsamis has been instrumental in these efforts coordinating, and coaching, multiple Saints youth instructional camps each year. While he will continue this work, he will also be able to work on a more individual basis bringing his 10-years of professional baseball playing experience, including one season with the Minnesota Twins, and 21-years as a manager to a one-on-one instruction setting for girls and boys of all ages. Sessions will take place at CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, utilizing the indoor batting/pitching tunnels, outdoor bullpens, and the playing field when available. Both individual and small group sessions are available with prices ranging from $85-$165 for an hour. Those interested in training can contact Anna Gutknecht, at agutknecht@saintsbaseball.com. Tsamis will do lessons this spring during the month of April and then return to St. Paul in October. To register for a session, you can go here: https://www.appointmentquest.com/scheduler/2190055026.

"George is family and while we will miss having him in our dugout each year, we couldn't be more excited for him to be continue his managerial career in a great place like Kane County," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We're even more excited to announce he will remain a part of the Saints organization as the leader of our youth player development programs. This was a natural fit as throughout his managerial career with the Saints, George has done a wonderful job of connecting with young baseball fans and players. As we enter into the first year of our affiliation with the Minnesota Twins we hope to partner with them to create programming that not only develops young players but also grows interest in the game. George's continued involvement in this effort seemed like the next logical step."

Saints youth development programming will provide players with insight into the game of baseball and teach the fundamentals for those just starting out while improving the skills of those more advanced. Tsamis will teach players about hitting, pitching, fielding, and catching all in a fun, Saints-like environment.

For more information on Saints youth lessons contact the Saints at 651-644-6659.

