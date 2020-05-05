Family 5-Meal Kits Prove Popular

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps sold out of their "Family 5-Meal Kits" in their debut week, and are now accepting more orders for next week.

The team initially planned to sell a maximum of 150 "Family 5-Meal Kits" last week, but demand led the club to raise that total to 165. As a result, the team is encouraging fans to place their orders early, in advance of Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, in order to guarantee availability.

TinCaps supporters not only showed their hunger for Parkview Field's food, but also their appetite for generosity. A total of 17 "Family 5-Meal Kits" were donated to Parkview Health workers and their families. Of those, 11 were donated by Five Star Distributing, a local beverage distributor. In addition, at least 15 other "Family 5-Meal Kits" were donated by fans to other local non-profit organizations helping to feed those in need.

"So far we've received amazing feedback," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "It's honestly more food than I even imagined. For my family of four, it's probably more like six-to-seven full dinners and sides. We thank everyone who has already made an order, and a special thanks to those, like Five Star, who've made donations to those Parkview Health employees on the frontlines right now."

CLICK HERE TO ORDER FOR MAY 15 PICK-UP

The TinCaps began distributing their "Family 5-Meal Kits" at Parkview Field with a limited soft launch last Friday. Each package features five full meal kits with each meal kit serving four-to-five people. Cooking/reheating instructions from the award-winning executive chefs at Parkview Field are included.

Orders for meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday, with pickup at Parkview Field set for Friday of the same week. The TinCaps "Family 5-Meal Kits" come with a full menu of ballpark favorites (see below). Once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved for a week, orders will be closed for that week.

"We know a lot of fans aren't just missing the baseball at Parkview Field, but the entire ballpark experience, especially our delicious food," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "This is an effort for us to continue serving our fans as best as we can during a unique time. We hope this is an option that can also help make life easier for some when it comes to eating at home."

"Family 5-Meal Kits" packages are $185.00 (tax included).

The TinCaps have partnered with Parkview Health so that the public can donate "Family 5-Meal Kits" for a healthcare worker and their family.

"We hope that these meal kits can take something off the 'to do' list for these men and women that are focused on the health and well-being of our community during these challenging circumstances," Limmer said. "A donation means a Parkview healthcare worker's family can enjoy a week's worth of meals as a small 'thank you' from our appreciative community."

Moving forward, the TinCaps may make slight alterations to the weekly menu.

TINCAPS FAMILY 5-MEAL KITS MENU

Family Meal Kit #1

- 2 lbs. of taco meat

- 2 lbs. of chicken mole

- Mexican rice with chorizo

- Tortilla shells

- Salsa and shredded cheese

Family Meal Kit #2

- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- 4 beer brats

- 3 jumbo soft pretzels

- Mac and cheese

Family Meal Kit #3

- Pulled pork sliders

- Baked beans

- Vegetable medley

Family Meal Kit #4

- 2 lbs. of BBQ brisket

- Green beans

- Potato salad

Family Meal Kit #5

- 4 marinated grilled chicken breast

- Herb roasted red potatoes

- Vegetable medley

- Dinner rolls

Also Includes...

- 5 souvenir cups

- 5 souvenir helmets

- 12 cookies

- 12 brownies

- 12-pack of soda

- Large bag of potato chips

- Large bag of tortilla chips

