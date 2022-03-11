Familiar Faces Return to Rochester in 2022

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are happy to announce right-handed pitcher Frank Craska and two-way player AJ Campbell will return to Rochester in 2022.

Craska, a senior at Lafayette College, didn't allow an earned run in 6.1 innings pitched with the Honkers last summer. At Mars Area high school he was named first team all-conference, pitching to a 2.14 ERA his two seasons on the varsity team, holding opposing batters to a .219 batting average against.

"We are very excited to have Frank back this summer," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "He's a go-to arm with a great feel for all of his pitches. His consistency and leadership abilities will land him on the bump for us in key situations this summer."

Campbell, a redshirt-freshman at Frostburg State, played for the Honkers in 2020 but missed 2021 due to Tommy John Surgery. The Absecon, New Jersey native is off to a phenomenal start with the Bobcats, through 9 games he has 3 HR, 12 RBI and a .583 slugging percentage. Campbell, an Ocean City High School graduate, holds the school's single season record in ERA (0.66) and RBI (34).

"We are very excited to have AJ return to Rochester this summer," said Urbistondo. "He will be key for us, as we'll showcase his skills all over the diamond."

