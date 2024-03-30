Familiar Faces Headline Whitecaps '24 Roster

Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps return 23 players to the club, including five members of Detroit Tigers Top 30 prospect lists to highlight the clubs' initial 2024 roster unveiled in conjunction with the Tigers on Monday.

Headlining this year's Whitecaps roster are infielders, first-timers, and former second-round draft picks Max Anderson (2023) and Peyton Graham (2022), who rank as the Tigers' #17 and #25 prospects, respectively, according to Baseball America. Among the returnees are Tigers' Baseball America No. 23 prospect and infielder Izaac Pacheco, pitcher Dylan Smith, and outfielder Roberto Campos, ranked Nos. 24 and 25 by MLB Pipeline.

Beyond the prospect lists, the Whitecaps return pitcher Carlos Pena, who won the 2023 Midwest League ERA Title (3.11). The lefty was spotted across the league leaderboard, ranking 2nd in opposing batting average (.235), tied for 3rd with 107 strikeouts, and 4th in WHIP (1.21) and innings pitched (110).

Among those headed back to West Michigan, Pacheco played the entire 2023 season with West Michigan, ranking third on the team with 12 homers and 50 RBI. Campos appeared in 88 contests with five home runs and 53 RBI. On the mound, Smith, a Tigers third-round pick in 2021, posted a 3.67 ERA in six games (27 innings) while striking out 23 batters.

Other notable returnees include Danny Serretti, who hit .284 in 53 games to begin the 2023 season and with the 'Caps last season before a promotion to Double-A. Outfielder Seth Stephenson, who played his final 14 games with the Whitecaps, led the Florida State League with 62 stolen bases before collecting eight more with West Michigan returns, along with starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn, who posted a 6-6 record in 93.2 innings, and reliever Trevin Michael (3.43 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 39.1 IP). Pitcher Gabe Sequeira, who tied for the Midwest League lead with 45 games pitched and has appeared in 90 West Michigan ballgames over the past two seasons, begins the season on the 7-Day Injured List.

"Seeing the roster for the first time, you have to get excited for Whitecaps baseball to start and the sense of renewed energy within the Detroit Tigers organization," Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said. "High-A baseball is a competitive level, and we will see some future Tigers talent here in West Michigan."

Among the initial Whitecaps 30-player active roster, 23 players have previously been on 'Caps rosters, while 12 have appeared with the club in multiple seasons. Relief pitchers Angel Reyes and Zach Hess, who pitched for the 'Caps as early as the 2019 season, are also headed back to Comstock Park.

Tony Cappuccilli, who served as bench coach for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens during the past three seasons, takes over for Brayan Peña as manager, with a familiar face of his own in pitching coach Dan Ricabal. Another coach with ties to West Michigan is hitting coach Francisco Contreras, a member of the last Whitecaps Midwest League championship team in 2015. All other members of the coaching staff are first-timers, including assistant pitching coach Colin Murray, head athletic trainer Justin Wagler, and strength coach Kevin Kleis.

"The Tigers have always provided a solid coaching staff in terms of experience and talent here in West Michigan, and 2024 is no exception," Jarecki said. "Everyone I have spoken to says that Tony Cappuccilli is ready and has earned the spot. He has worked his way up the coaching ladder, and it is exciting that West Michigan will be his first managing opportunity."

The Whitecaps' season opener is scheduled for Friday, April 5, at Classic Park against the Lake County Captains at 6:35 pm, and the home opener takes place Tuesday, April 9, against the Quad Cities River Bandits at 6:35 pm. The home opener and nearly 20 additional dates throughout the season include Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks and several other promotions with food and fun! A limited number of multi-game, group, and individual tickets for games in April and May are still available.

