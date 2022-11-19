Fallis Set to Make River Dragons Return Saturday Night

COLUMBUS, GA - One of the most venerated players in Columbus River Dragons history is set to make his return to the team on Saturday night as Chase Fallis will suit up against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:30 pm.

Fallis was the team's first player and first captain, coming to the club after winning the FPHL Championship with the Carolina Thunderbirds alongside current River Dragons Josh Pietrantonio and Jay Croop. In 2020-21 season, he led the River Dragons to a league championship despite the season being shortened by COVID-19.

Now, Fallis is set to return to the River Dragons on Saturday night to don his familiar #14 once more and appear as a celebrity player for the evening.

Prior to the game, the team will honor Fallis' contributions to the organization with a pre-game ceremony just before puck drop. Fans are encouraged to get to the arena 15 minutes earlier than usual tonight to accommodate the ceremony.

