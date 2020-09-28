Fall Fever: Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch Set for October Return

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians are bringing Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch presented by Meijer back to Victory Field on Saturday, October 24 from 12-4 PM. Admission to the event is $5 per person (children age 2 and under are free), and all ticket proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

"Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch was a huge hit last fall, and we're excited to treat our fans with another unique ballpark experience in October," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "Without baseball, Rowdie has been hard at work over the last few months to make this event a memorable one for all who attend."

Tickets are available in one-hour slots (12-1 PM, 1-2 PM, 2-3 PM, 3-4 PM) to assist with staggered entry among guests. If a guest purchases a 12-1 PM ticket, they must enter the ballpark through the Third Base Gate within that time frame.

Children age 14 and under can enter the field to select one (1) pumpkin per child - 1,000 pumpkins will be available in the outfield. Children are guaranteed to receive a pumpkin with their ticket no matter the time slot purchased. Pumpkin coloring, hayrides on the warning track, Trunk-or-Treating at four Toyota truck locations on the concourse, and socially distanced photos with Rowdie highlight the additional fall festivities.

Limited concession items including popcorn, soft pretzels with cheese, water, soda and apple cider will be available for purchase through cashless transactions. Debit and credit cards are the only accepted forms of payment for concessions.

Parking for Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field is free and available beginning at 11:30 AM. Guests can enter the lot on the west side of the stadium off Washington/Maryland.

Social distancing protocols will be implemented throughout the event. Masks must be worn when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark and can only be removed when eating or drinking. All Victory Field staff members and guests are required to have their temperature checked before entering the stadium.

For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

