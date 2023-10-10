Fall Events at Pelicans Ballpark

October 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce the return of their annual Trick-or-Treat at the ballpark. The event is Friday, October 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track. Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages but does require a ticket. To secure your free ticket to the annual Trick-or-Treat event visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/Halloween. It is recommended that you secure your ticket early as this is a highly popular event.

"We always look forward the Trick-or-Treat event," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "It's an off-season staple for the Pelicans and we are thrilled to continue to host families and fans of all ages for a night of fun at the ballpark."

DISC GOLF: This fall also brings disc golf back to Pelicans Ballpark for a one-night only event on November 4 courtesy of Innova Disc Golf, and The Teddy Peddler. The Hek Yeh Putter Party is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on the 9 hole temporary course designed in and around the entire ballpark including the playing field. The final hole has competitors teeing off from deep second base toward home plate to an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

The night includes a minimum of 10 raffle prizes and cash prizes for the top 30% of the field. Tee times are available for groups of 4 or less (exceptions may be made for families larger than 4) with groups teeing off every 5 minutes until 7pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm and the event runs until 8pm. The cost to play is $21.50 per person and includes 2 raffle tickets. Admission is $6.50 per person for non-players.

Limited concessions will be available. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs but that is not required as discs will be available on-site.

For more information or to book your tee time, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

KLEAN EXHIBITION CAR SHOW: The Klean Exhibition Car Show returns to Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, October 14 from 2pm to 8pm. Expect to see a little bit of everything from these automotive enthusiasts. Imports, domestic, rat rods, mini trucks, lifted trucks, low riders, and more. Tickets are on sale now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

For more information on the Klean Exhibition Car Show visit kleanexhibition.com.

