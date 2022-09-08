Fall Cornhole Throwdown Returns September 24th

September 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce their Fall Cornhole Throwdown set to take place on Saturday, September 24th. The tournament will get started at 1pm with check-in starting at 12:15pm.

The tournament will have an advanced bracket for more competitive players as well as a social bracket for recreational players. No professional players will be allowed in the social bracket. Both divisions will be double elimination. The boards will be set up in the outfield the standard length of 27 feet apart.

Advanced Bracket: $60 registration per team

1st place wins $500

2nd place wins $200

3rd place wins $100

Social Bracket: $30 per team

1st place wins $100

2nd place wins $60

3rd place wins $30

Both types of registration include four drinks tickets per team which can be used for alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks.

Concessions will be open throughout the event for light snacks and refreshments. Spectators are welcome to the stadium for the event but are asked to bring canned items as a donation for admission.

Contestants are required to bring their own bags to compete with due to demand.

To register, please fill out the form and email it to Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com or give us a call at (828) 322-3000 to sign up over the phone.

