Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister and Travis Theis have been named Week 8 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

CODY FAJARDO | QB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 36 - SSK 34

25-of-32 (78.1 per cent)

Career-high 510 passing yards; first game with 500+ and third game with 400+

Career-high four passing touchdowns; third game with four total touchdowns

Four 30-yard+ completions, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mack in the fourth quarter

Perfect 158.3 efficiency rating

TYREIK McALLISTER | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | CGY 52 - WPG 30

118-yard return major - the third of his career

Two receptions on two targets for 62 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown

One 17-yard rushing touchdown

First career game with multiple majors

First player in CFL history to score a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same half

TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 31 - HAM 18

19 rushes to tie a career-high; all three 19-rush performances in this season

Career-high 156 yards (average of 8.2); second consecutive 100+ rushing yard game

Five rushes of 10+ yards, including three of 20+ yards

One eight-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter; fifth of the season and fifth straight game with a major

Second consecutive Player of the Week honour (W7)

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)

W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)

W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)

W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)

W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)

W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) |Dedrick Mills (CGY)

W8 | Cody Fajardo (EDM) | Tyreik McAllister (CGY) | Travis Theis (MTL)







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

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