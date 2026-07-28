Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week
Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Cody Fajardo, Tyreik McAllister and Travis Theis have been named Week 8 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
CODY FAJARDO | QB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 36 - SSK 34
25-of-32 (78.1 per cent)
Career-high 510 passing yards; first game with 500+ and third game with 400+
Career-high four passing touchdowns; third game with four total touchdowns
Four 30-yard+ completions, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Austin Mack in the fourth quarter
Perfect 158.3 efficiency rating
TYREIK McALLISTER | RB | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | CGY 52 - WPG 30
118-yard return major - the third of his career
Two receptions on two targets for 62 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown
One 17-yard rushing touchdown
First career game with multiple majors
First player in CFL history to score a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same half
TRAVIS THEIS | RB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 31 - HAM 18
19 rushes to tie a career-high; all three 19-rush performances in this season
Career-high 156 yards (average of 8.2); second consecutive 100+ rushing yard game
Five rushes of 10+ yards, including three of 20+ yards
One eight-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter; fifth of the season and fifth straight game with a major
Second consecutive Player of the Week honour (W7)
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)
W7 | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Travis Theis (MTL) |Dedrick Mills (CGY)
W8 | Cody Fajardo (EDM) | Tyreik McAllister (CGY) | Travis Theis (MTL)
Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Lions Bring Back OL Christian Olmstead to Practice Roster - B.C. Lions
- Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- McAllister Receives CFL Player of the Week Honours - Calgary Stampeders
- Fajardo Headlines Week 8 Players of the Week - CFL
- Former Rough Rider Jim Evenson to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Legendary EE Coach Frank 'Pop' Ivy to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Ink OL Ashmore - Calgary Stampeders
- Evenson and Ivy Round out Cfhof Class of 2026 - CFL
- Legendary Lions Running Back Jim Evenson to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame - B.C. Lions
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