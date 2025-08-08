CFL Edmonton Elks

Fajardo and Julien-Grant SEALS THE DEAL with the GAME-WINNER: CFL

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Cody Fajardo's late clutch drive culminates in a 15-yard touchdown catch by Kaion Julien-Grant, silencing the crowd and sealing the win.

