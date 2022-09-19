Fairfield County Bank Returns for 2022-23 Season Partnership

Today at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, Connecticut, the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced a renewed partnership with Fairfield County Bank as the Official Bank of the team and Danbury Ice Arena for the 2022-23 season.

As part of the program, Fairfield County Bank is the official partner of the Danbury Arena's Premium Suites. These luxury suites also known as the Vault are available for group rentals during Danbury Hat Tricks games.

Located on the second floor at center ice of Patriot Rink, the Danbury Arena Premium Suites are the perfect spot to celebrate a group outing, company get-together or party!

Seating for 20, including padded seat backs, barstools and countertops. Food and drink packages are available. This is one of the premier ways to enjoy professional hockey in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Fairfield County Bank President, Dan Berta commented, "This is our 13th year of partnerships at the Danbury Ice Arena. We love supporting the team and all that it connects to. We look forward to continuing our position as the official banking partner of the hometown team, the Danbury Hat Tricks."

Established in Ridgefield, Connecticut in 1871, Fairfield County Bank is committed to their strong tradition of service to their customers and dedication to their communities. With over 20 branches in Fairfield County, the Bank provides a broad spectrum of financial services to sustain their reputation as an exceptional and dependable service provider.

Contact us today to find out how you can spend an evening in our Premium Suites by contacting our ticketing office at 203-794-1704.

