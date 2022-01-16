Faggas Traded to Vermilion County
January 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of forward Christian Faggas to the Vermilion County Bobcats for future considerations.
Faggas suited up for the Havoc 28 times while posting 2 goals and 3 assists.
Thank you and we wish you the best Christian!
The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night!
