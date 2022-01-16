Faggas Traded to Vermilion County

January 16, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of forward Christian Faggas to the Vermilion County Bobcats for future considerations.

Faggas suited up for the Havoc 28 times while posting 2 goals and 3 assists.

Thank you and we wish you the best Christian!

The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.