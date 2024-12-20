Facundo Torres Transfers from Orlando City to Palmeiras

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC YouTube Video







Orlando City's all-time leading goalscorer has transferred to Palmeiras for a record fee!

Enjoy the best of Facundo Torres' @mls goals with @OrlandoCitySC!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #intermiami #highlights #gomez #messi #suarez

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.