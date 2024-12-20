Facundo Torres Transfers from Orlando City to Palmeiras
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
Orlando City's all-time leading goalscorer has transferred to Palmeiras for a record fee!
Enjoy the best of Facundo Torres' @mls goals with @OrlandoCitySC!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #intermiami #highlights #gomez #messi #suarez
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls - June 1, 2024