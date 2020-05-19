F-M RedHawks Announce 'One Community One Team' Celebration and Drive-In Fireworks Show for May 29

FARGO, N.D. - With the possibility of playing a full season gone and a partial season set to start in July 2020, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks wanted to find a way to bring baseball fans and the community together for one night in May. In the past 24 years, doing something like this would have been relatively easy as the team would currently be preparing to start its 25th season and opening up the gates of Newman Outdoor Field for another summer of RedHawks baseball. However, 2020 has been completely different from the past and we now find ourselves staying at home and following safety guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As a way to celebrate our community and the efforts everyone is making to keep each other safe, the RedHawks along with the City of Fargo, the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber, Midwest Radio and High Point Networks announce the 'One Community One Team - A Community Celebration and Drive-In Fireworks Show' on Friday, May 29 from Newman Outdoor Field on the campus of North Dakota State University. This event is free and open to the public. You are invited to view the fireworks show from inside your vehicle in the parking lots surrounding Newman Outdoor Field.

"The idea behind 'One Community One Team' is something we thought of because this is our community and we are all on the same team, working together and staying safe" said Matt Rau, RedHawks General Manager. "Being able to do something like a fireworks show and giving everyone a reason to get out of the house, but yet remaining safe by staying inside a vehicle was a pretty easy decision to make for us and we are extremely grateful to City of Fargo, the Chamber, Midwest Radio Fargo-Moorhead and High Point Networks for their support in making this event happen."

Newman Outdoor Field will continue to be closed to the public for this event as there will be no food or beverages being sold or delivered to the parking lots. Restrooms will not be available during this event.â

The 'FA' and 'R' lots will open at 8:00pm on Friday night with overflow parking at the NDSU softball complex and the FargoDome. For information on traffic and parking, visit the RedHawks website (fmredhawks.com) or the team's social media channels

The event will start with the RedHawks at 25 show, hosted by longtime RedHawks announcer Jack Michaels on 740 The Fan (KNFL-740AM/107.3FM) and streaming live on the RedHawks YouTube and Facebook channel beginning at 8:30pm. Jack will recap last season and the team's playoff run along with announcing the results from the All 25 RedHawks Team poll, where fans had the opportunity to vote for their all-time favorite RedHawks players.

Following the RedHawks at 25 show, there will be music for the drive-in fireworks show that will air on 740 The Fan, for those viewing the fireworks show from their vehicles. A live video stream of the entire event will be available on the RedHawks YouTube channel and Facebook Live and will be available for rebroadcast by any local media outlet.

Event information and parking details will be available at www.fmredhawks.com.

