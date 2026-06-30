Ezukanma Said, "You're Getting a Dog out of Me." Now He's Taking That Mentality to Philly
Published on June 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Ezukanma said, "You're getting a dog out of me."
Now he's taking that mentality to PhillyÃÂ
#UFLtoNFL
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