UFL DC Defenders

Ezukanma Said, "You're Getting a Dog out of Me." Now He's Taking That Mentality to Philly

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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Ezukanma said, "You're getting a dog out of me."

Now he's taking that mentality to PhillyÃÂ 

#UFLtoNFL

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United Football League Stories from June 30, 2026


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