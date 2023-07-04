Extra Inning Excitement Ends in Surge Loss

TULSA, OK - Wind Surge pitching held Tulsa back for the first seven innings but after a game tying two run home run the Drillers were able to defeat the Wind Surge in extra innings 5-4. Tulsa leads the series one game to none.

Aaron Sabato kicked things off in the top of the first inning when he hit an RBI single with a line drive to center field.

David Festa, who will be pitching in the MLB Futures game on Saturday, was limited to the first two innings in the game. He struck out three batters and let one run score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

The Surge took the lead back in the top of the third when Yoyner Fajardo hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Will Holland to reach home from third. Alex Isola then hit an RBI single with a hard-hit line drive to left field.

The Drillers tied things up in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home run by Jose Ramos.

The game went into extra innings. In the top of the tenth Fajardo hit his second RBI of the game when he hit a line drive to left field that scored a run for the Wind Surge and gave them the lead.

The Drillers tied it right back up in the bottom of the tenth. Ramos hit a sacrifice fly that brought Curtis Taylor home from third.

Tulsa wrapped the game up in the bottom of the eleventh when Eddys Leonard hit a walk-off RBI single.

Pierson Ohl had his best performance of the season tonight. He was dialed in tonight and was able to strike out a new season best nine batters. Ohl pitched a total of five and one thirds innings and gave up one run on three hits. His previous season best was seven strikeouts.

River Ryan was the starting pitcher for Tulsa. He pitched five innings, gave up three runs on four hits and struck out five batters.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (4-3),(32-43) and the Tulsa Drillers improve to (2-5),(32-44).

NOTES: Aaron Sabato increased his hitting streak to seven games. The Surge fall to 2-3 in extra innings, the 11 innings is the longest game of the season this season.

