Express Split Series against Loggers

Looking at the hit totals, 10 to 10, I don't think anyone would ever be able to guess an Express win 16-2, but here we are. A scoring surge that began in the 3rd and never wavered led us to victory in the end. With that said, 13 walks and 5 Hit-by-pitches helped make ends meet, but the trains came together in a big way today.

On the mound, MN State Mankato's Jack Brown led the way through 6 innings, picking up another win on the season with his 28 batters faced on 98 pitches. This great performance was followed up, however, by an electric offensive side.

Swinging the bats well, Nova Southeastern's Alejandro Macario and Illinois-Chicago's Ryan Lin-Peistrup drove in 7 RBIs on 4 hits, including 2 walks from Macario. In addition, Stanford's Eddie Park earned 5 walks, seeming to always be on the bases when given a chance.

This effort was the largest win of the Express season thus far, winning by 14. Hopefully, this huge jump of momentum will continue into this week's remaining homestand, playing 6 of the next 7 days here at Carson Park.

