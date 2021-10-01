Express Erases One-Run Deficit to Claim 3-1 Win over Skeeters

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Round Rock Express (66-60) clinched a season-series victory over the Sugar Land Skeeters (73-54) with a 3-1 come-from-behind win at Constellation Field on Thursday night. In a pitchers' duel that saw seven scoreless innings, the E-Train tallied three runs in the ninth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Round Rock RHP Yerry Rodriguez (3-3, 8.01) earned the win with a scoreless 2.0-inning relief appearance that saw three strikeouts to close out the game. Sugar Land RHP Ronel Blanco (5-3, 3.48) was tagged with a blown-save loss after allowing all three E-Train runs to score during his one inning of work.

After three scoreless frames started the contest, Sugar Land tallied the night's first run as LF Marty Costes launched a home run to left-center field on the first pitch he saw in the fourth inning.

Round Rock entered the top of the ninth still trailing 1-0 before Blanco entered in relief and CF Elier Hernandez grounded out. 2B Ryan Dorow stepped up to the plate in the next at-bat and sent hit shot into right field to tie the contest at 1-1. Next up, 3B Josh Jung knocked a double then moved to third on a wild pitch before coming home as DH Sam Huff went yard to push the Express ahead 3-1.

Following a 1-2-3 inning, Rodriguez continued his outing into the bottom of the ninth as he retired the Skeeters in order on two groundouts and one strikeout to maintain the lead and clinch the 3-1 victory.

The Express defeated their third Houston Astros rehabbing pitcher of the season as RHP Zack Greinke started the contest, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings that saw one hit and three strikeouts. Round Rock defeated both LHP Framer Valdez and RHP Jake Odorizzi back in May.

Round Rock looks to claim the current series victory in game three at Constellation Field on Friday night. Skeeters RHP Tyler Ivey (0-1, 5.63) is set to face an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch in Sugar Land is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

