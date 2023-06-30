Express Eliminate Five-Run Deficit to Top Aviators

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (1-1 | 45-31) battled back to beat the Las Vegas Aviators (1-1 | 35-41) by a final score of 9-6 after facing an early 5-0 deficit at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Ryan Tepera (2-0, 0.00) was dubbed with the win after throwing 1.1 hitless innings out of the bullpen with one strikeout. Las Vegas RHP Colton Eastman (0-7, 13.15) collected the loss after one inning that saw four hits, three runs and just one strikeout. RHP Jonathan Hernandez earned his first career save in the minor leagues after he threw a three-up, three-down ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks

Aviators SS Nick Allen opened the game with a solo home run to put Las Vegas up 1-0 after the first frame.

Las Vegas saw four runs in the second inning after another solo home run, this time by CF Max Schuemann. LF Trenton Brooks notched a two-out double and was singled in by Allen to put the home team up 3-0. C Tyler Soderstrom capped off the inning with a two-run home run to put the Aviators ahead, 5-0.

Round Rock was on the board in the fourth after a leadoff single from 1B Brad Miller and a ground out from SS Jonathan Ornelas, accompanied by a throwing error on the play, allowed Miller to score.

In the fifth inning, Round Rock scored three runs after the first four batters reached base. CF Bubba Thompson and RF J.P. Martinez each drove in a run while a wild pitch from LHP Francisco Perez scored C Matt Whatley to bring the E-Train within one at 5-4.

Express LF Dustin Harris reached on a fielding error by 1B Kyle McCann in the sixth inning. 2B Dio Arias tied the game at five with a triple and Whatley launched a go-ahead, two-run homer to give Round Rock the 7-5 lead.

The Aviators scored again in the seventh inning with their fourth home run of the game after Soderstrom launched his second homer of the night to pull Las Vegas within one at 7-6.

Whatley and Thompson singled before 3B Davis Wendzel walked to load the bases in the eighth. DH Blaine Crim grounded out but Whatley scored which provided another run for the Express. Martinez collected one more run for the E-Train when he singled to score a run. The Express led 9-6 where the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

C Matt Whatley finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk. His home run was his first of the season.

Express pitchers allowed four home runs for the fifth time this year and the first time since May 28. C Tyler Soderstrom was the first player to hit two home runs against the E-Train since Albuquerque INF Trevor Boone on May 23.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert did not allow a run over 2.2 innings with two hits, one walk and three strikeouts. It was the longest outing of the season for Robert and his longest appearance since he went 3.0 innings on August 30, 2019, while pitching for High-A Hickory.

Express starter RHP Owen White allowed three home runs for the first time in his career. Previously, White had given up two home runs in an outing just four times.

Next up: Round Rock will play game three against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Friday night from Las Vegas Ballpark at 9:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 2.70) will take the mound against Aviators RHP Adrian Martinez (0-5, 10.53).

