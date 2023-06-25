Express Beat River Cats, Close Out Series on Ornelas Walk-off Double

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (44-30) won 5-4 in walk-off fashion over the Sacramento River Cats (34-40) in the series finale at Dell Diamond on Sunday night.

Express reliever RHP Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 1.13) earned the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning that saw one hit and one walk. River Cats reliever LHP Joey Marciano (4-3, 7.56) went home with the loss after 0.2 innings of work that included one run on two hits and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks

The River Cats took a 1-0 lead in the first frame. CF Brett Wisely walked and advanced on a single from 2B Tyler Fitzgerald. A double steal allowed C Joey Bart to knock in a run on a fielder's choice. In the home half, DH Blaine Crim hit into a double play with the bases loaded and tied the game at one.

After three scoreless innings, the River Cats saw three runs in the fifth inning after DH Jacob Nottingham walked and a single from SS Will Wilson scored a run to put Sacramento up 2-1. Bart tapped a two-out RBI single while a bases-loaded walk drawn by 3B Armando Alvarez extended the River Cats lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, 3B Dio Arias tripled to plate LF Sandro Fabian. A throwing error trying to catch C Jordan Procyshen stealing second base allowed Arias to score from third base and Round Rock trailed 4-3.

Fabian tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field.

SS Jonathan Ornelas walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-out double that scored Hernandez from second base and secured the 5-4 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Another night, another hit for Express DH Elier Hernandez. His single in the third inning extended his franchise record and Pacific Coast League-leading hitting streak to 26 games. It is the longest streak in professional baseball this season. He finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk.

Out of the bullpen, RHP Cole Winn threw 3.0 innings to extend his scoreless streak to 6.2 innings which dates back to June 14. It is the third longest scoreless streak among the Round Rock pitching staff behind RHP Fer Ozuna (11.2 innings) and RHP Robert Dugger (10.1 innings).

Next up: Round Rock will travel to Las Vegas to face off against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) in a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark. Starters for Tuesday's game one matchup have not yet been announced.

