Express Announce First Female General Manager in Franchise History

Eau Claire, Wi - The Eau Claire Express promotes Sammi Costello as the first female General Manager in franchise history.

Costello becomes seventh General Manager of the Express organization. Sammi, 25, started her career in baseball back in 2016, where she interned with the Medford Rogues for two summers before graduating from the University of Oregon with a degree in Public Relations.

Costello made the move to the midwest in the spring of 2018, where she had the opportunity to intern for the St. Paul Saints organization. A few months after her internship with Saints ended, Sammi was brought on as the Director of Ticket Sales and Community Involvement for the Express. Costello started to make an impact on the Express organization early on by working with local non-profits for her Non-Profit of the Night program and building relationships with season ticket holders, host families, and fans.

"We had an extensive conversation with past ownership, host families, and vendors. In all of those conversations, it was apparent that Sammi had earned this opportunity." Express Owner Craig Toycen stated. "They are all rooting for her, and we're excited for her to have this opportunity to be a trailblazer."

"I am grateful for the last three and half years that I have been able to share the with the Express organization, and for Craig and the rest of Toycen Baseball Club for giving me this opportunity," Costello stated. "As a woman in sports, it's important to feel appreciated and valued in your field. That is something I have felt every day with the Express. I'm excited and honored to be the first female General Manager of the Eau Claire Express, and I hope I'm not the last."

Costello assumed the Interim General Manager position during the 2021 season after previous General Manager Jacob Servias accepted a position with Green Bay Packers. Servais promoted Sammi to Assistant General Manager in the fall of 2020 after two years as Director of Ticket Sales and Community Involvement.

The Express looks to ramp up for their 17th season in the Northwoods League with their Home Opener slated for 7:05 pm on Monday, May 30th against the La Crosse Loggers. For more information on the different ticket packages, visit Eauclaireexpress.com, or call the front office at 715-839-7788 to secure your seats today.

