Express Alumni Update: Spencer Larson

In today's Express Alumni Update presented by Lakeland University, we connected with former Express GM Spencer Larson. Larson Started with the Express in 2014 as the Director of Tickets Sales, and after one season in that position was elevated to General Manager, a role that Larson held for three seasons. Larson recently left the organization in 2018 to continue his professional development, taking a position with the Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota Wild.

Eau Claire Express: When did you realize that you wanted a career in the sports industry?Â

Spencer Larson: Growing up all I ever wanted to be was a professional baseball player.Â During high school, I found a love for business and marketing.Â I thought working in the front office for a sports team would be the perfect way to combine these passions.Â Once I completed a few internships in baseball, I knew I wanted to work in the sports/entertainment industry for the rest of my career.

ECE: When you reflect on your time spent in Eau Claire, what were the best moments for you?

SP: I have so many great memories of my time in Eau Claire.Â One of my favorite memories will always be making it to the NWL Championship during the 2016 season.Â Watching Daulton Varsho and that team compete every day all summer was a lot of fun.Â What truly made my experience in Eau Claire so special though was all the people I worked with.Â I still stay in close contact with so many staff members, sponsors, interns, group outing contacts, players, and host families today.Â The community of Eau Claire is unlike any other I have ever been a part of.Â The community support and the desire to help the team succeed is remarkable.

On a non-baseball specific note, I also have many great memories from my involvement with the Chamber and specifically Young Professionals.Â Being on the board for Young Professionals and planning community events is something I'll always remember.Â I always get some good nostalgia every year when I see photos posted from events such as the bean bag tournament.

ECE: Making your transition, what were the determining factors in your move to Minnesota?Â

SP: The biggest determining factor for me was taking a step professionally in my career.Â Working for the Xcel Energy Center and Minnesota Wild gives me the chance to play a role in large scale concerts, games, political events, and more.Â It was such a great opportunity for me to advance professionally in my career; I just couldn't pass it up.Â On a personal level, I enjoy the Twin Cities area and all the entertainment options outside of work.

ECE: What roles do you perform in your current position?

SP: Â In my current position as Manager of Guest Experience, I am the manager on duty for events at the Xcel Energy Center, RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and TRIA Rink at Treasure Island.Â I hire, train, and work with the usher staff to ensure we are offering a world-class guest service experience for every person who enters one of our facilities.Â During events, I respond to calls and represent the building in making resolution decisions.Â Some examples include intoxicated guests, ADA issues, or guest questions.Â Some of the office work includes scheduling staffing for events, preparing event game day information sheets for staff, writing event recaps, and attending meetings for upcoming events.

ECE: What are the biggest differences and similarities for you in the positions that you have held in the industry?

SP: The biggest difference is in the day-to-day duties of the position.Â When I was in Eau Claire as the GM, I was responsible for essentially every piece of the business operation.Â This ranged from sales calls to organizing meals for the visiting teams to supervising all interns/full-time staff.Â Now with my current position, I am focused entirely on the guest experience side of things.Â I still get to wear a number of different hats each day and have lots of variety though which I love.Â The biggest similarity is the motivation to create an unforgettable experience for fans and leave them with the desire to return.

ECE: Any advice you would give interns in sport or young professionals starting out?Â

Spencer Larson:

Be the first person in the door and the last person to leave the building

Network with every person you meet and take a genuine interest in getting to know them

Ask lots of questions

Be willing to do things no one else is willing to do or wants to do

The long days and long hours are all worth it

Don't be afraid to take a chance and do something you've never been done before

Bring a positive attitude every day

Shadow someone who does your dream job for a day

Wear sunscreen

Have fun!

