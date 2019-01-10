Explorers Sign Trio of Rookies

January 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed RHP Luis Gamez, LHP Brandon Presley, and OF Daytona Bryden to 2019 American Association contracts. The 2019 season will mark Gamez's 5th season in professional baseball and Presley's 3rd season in professional baseball. Due to American Association innings pitched requirements per season, both will still be classified as rookies in the 2019 season. Bryden will be making his professional debut with the Explorers in 2019.

Gamez was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Cienega High School in Vail, Arizona. Gamez would spend 4 seasons pitching in the Braves farm system, spending most of his time at the rookie ball level, while making an appearance in Single-A during the 2016 season. His best season came in 2016 pitching for the Danville Braves, where the righty owned a 2.93 ERA in 6 starts, earning the promotion to the Rome Braves. Gamez would then miss the entire 2017 season due to injury before being released by the Braves during last season. Gamez finished last season pitching in the Mexican League (Triple-A) for the Tigres de Quintana Roo.

Presley was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, FL. Presley would pitch 2 seasons in the Brewers farm system, both for the Helena Brewers, recording 41 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. As a sophomore at Florida SouthWestern State College in 2017, Presley owned a 3.59 ERA in 21 games (10 starts), racking up 68 strikeouts in 62.2 innings pitched.

Bryden just wrapped up a stellar collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he was named the 2018 D3baseball.com National Position Player of the Year as a senior. In 41 games for the Warhawks last season, Bryden hit for an impressive .488 batting average, including 9 home runs, 9 triples, 17 doubles, 75 runs scored, 28 stolen bases, and 41 runs batted in. Bryden now holds program career records as the all-time leader in career batting average (.413) and stolen bases (81), while also ranking in the programs top 10 in career triples (14, 2nd), runs scored (173, 5th), and hits (213, T-6th). Bryden also holds program single season records in batting average (.488) and triples (9). Bryden hit for the cycle twice during his record breaking senior season campaign.

Bryden also played in the Northwoods League (collegiate summer baseball league) in 2015 and 2017. In 2017 for the Eau Claire Express, Bryden appeared in 17 games, owning a .278 batting average.

With the signings of Gamez, Presley, and Bryden, the Explorers now have 5 players (3 pitchers, 2 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts

The 2019 home opener is slated for Thursday, May 16th versus the Lincoln Saltdogs. Season ticket packages and flex ticket packages are on sale now - to get in the game with the Sioux City Explorers, call 712-277-WINS (9467).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.