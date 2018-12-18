Explorers Announce 2019 Holiday Sale

December 18, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





SIOUX CITY, IA - Get ready to cross that avid sports fan off your holiday shopping list as the Sioux City Explorers have an incredible opportunity just for you! Starting on Wednesday, December 19th and running through Friday, December 21st the Sioux City Explorers will be offering a special on flex tickets, buy one pack at full price and receive an equal amount at 50% off. As well as having the opportunity to purchase Explorers "game worn" jerseys for only $50 while supplies last.

You can order both your flex tickets and your game worn jersey by calling the Explorers office at (712) 277-9467, or by stopping at our off season office located at 600 Stevens Port Dr. Ste 104, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

As an added bonus, with the purchase of a game worn jersey you will receive 2 FREE GAME TICKETS to the X's home opener on May 16th, 2019 versus the Lincoln Saltdogs!

FLEX TICKETS are undated vouchers that can be redeemed in any increment for any 2019 home game...You decide when to go, where to sit and how many tickets to use. It is that simple!

RESERVED SEAT FLEX TICKET HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Blue Seats)

(5) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $55 - Get an additional (5) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $27.50! (Total: $82.50)

(10) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $110 - Get an additional (10) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $55! (Total: $165.00)

(15) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $165 - Get an additional (15) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $82.50! (Total: $247.50)

(25) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $275 - Get an additional (25) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $137.50! (Total: $412.50)

(50) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $550 - Get an additional (50) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $275! (Total: $825.00)

(100) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets - $1,100 - Get an additional (100) Reserved Seat Flex Tickets for only $550! (Total: $1,650.00)

BOX SEAT FLEX TICKET HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Red Seats)

(5) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $65 - Get an additional (5) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $32.50! (Total: 97.50)

(10) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $130 - Get an additional (10) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $65! (Total: $195.00)

(15) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $195 - Get an additional (15) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $97.50! (Total: $292.50)

(25) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $325 - Get an additional (25) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $162.50! (Total: $487.50)

(50) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $650 - Get an additional (50) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $325! (Total: $975.00)

(100) Box Seat Flex Tickets - $1,300 - Get an additional (100) Box Seat Flex Tickets for only $650! (Total: $1,950.00)

The Explorers 2019 home opener will be Thursday, May 16th versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7:12pm contest. Get in the game with the Sioux City Explorers by reserving your 2019 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages, or company group outing now by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).

