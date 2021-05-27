Explorers and Monarchs Game Postponed
May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release
Sioux City, IA - Tonight's game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as a double header featuring two seven inning games on Wednesday, August 11th.
Any tickets purchased for tonight's game will be good for that double header on August 11th. And tickets will not be exclusive to only one game of the double header, as tickets for game one will also be valid for game two and vice versa.
The game was scheduled to be the series and season opening homestand finale. Next the Sioux City Explorers will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Chicago Dogs for a three game series. The X's and Dogs will meet Friday in Rosemont, Ill with first pitch set for 7:05 pm.
