Explorers Add Rookie Southpaw

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced today the signing of LHP Andrew Mitchel to a 2020 American Association Contract. The 2020 season will be Mitchel's first in professional baseball and with the Explorers.

An eighth round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2019 MLB Draft, he never pitched professionally with the Padres however due to an injury resulting in his release this winter.

The 6'1, 195 pound southpaw played two collegiate seasons at San Jose State University. He compiled a 10-6 record and a 4.15 ERA over 33 games, 27 starts. He logged a total of 171.2 innings racking up an electric 213 strikeouts while allowing 92 walks.

In his 2019, senior season, he led the Mountain West Conference with 112 strikeouts and 39 of those looking, the 112 strikeouts were the ninth most in school history. He finished second in the Mountain West with an opponents batting average of .208. In a start against Air Force he compiled 18 strikeouts, the most punch outs in a start in the NCAA for the 2019 season. It was also the second most in a game in school history, and the most for the Spartans since 1964.

His junior season was his first with San Jose State and he made an immediate impact. After finishing the season with a 6-1 record and a 3.72 ERA over 18 games (13 starts), Mitchel was named Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year, as well as a place on the All-Mountain West First Team. He paced the conference in K/9 with a 10.45 mark and led his team and finished second in the conference with 101 strikeouts. In that season he became the first Spartan in 14 seasons to eclipse the 100 strikeout threshold.

Prior to San Jose State, Mitchel, pitched at the community college level. In 2017 with Grossmont college he went 6-1 with a 4.10 ERA, helping lead the team to a state championship. And in the 2016 season pitched for Fresno City College, going 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA en route to a Central Valley Conference championship.

The Atwater, California native spent a summer in 2018 pitching in the Northwoods League. In three starts for the St. Cloud Rox he had a 3.00 ERA over 15 innings, striking out 16 and walking six.

With the addition of LHP Andrew Mitchel the Sioux City Explorers have now signed 23 players (16 Pitchers, 7 position players) to a 2020 contract.

LHP Andrew Mitchel

RHP Carlos Sierra

LHP Jose Velez

RHP Jose Taveras

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Ryan Flores

RHP Liam O'Sullivan

RHP Tyler Cloyd

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Ben Yokley

RHP AJ Nitzschke

LHP Jairo Labourt

RHP Matt Pobereyko

LHP Winston Lavendier

LHP Raudel Lazo

C Dylan Kelly

C Justin Felix

INF John Brontsema

OF Chase Harris

OF Sebastian Zawada

OF Ricky Ramirez Jr.

OF Dario Pizzano

