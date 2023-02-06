Experienced Reliever Acquired in Trade

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the acquisition and signing Monday of right-handed pitcher Samuel Adames after a three-team transaction involving the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies and Québec Capitales.

Winnipeg first dealt right-handed reliever Zac Ryan to Gateway in exchange for outfielder Adan Fernandez. Fernandez was subsequently sent to Québec along with right-handed starter Alex Manasa in the trade that brought Adames to Winnipeg.

Adames (pronounced ah-DAH-mes) appeared in 37 games - all in relief - for the Frontier League champions in 2022, compiling 5-5 win-loss record with 12 saves and a 2.52 earned run average. The native of Azua, Dominican Republic was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2014 and pitched for two seasons with their Dominican Summer League affiliate. The 28-year-old has also played professionally in Japan, Mexico, and Colombia. In fact in eight seasons he has never taken the mound for a team based in the United States.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said that "Samuel's acquisition is a big addition to our bullpen." He added that Adames "has unique experience at high-levels that will be extremely valuable in the American Association."

Ryan went 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 32 appearances for the Goldeyes in 2022. The 28-year-old joined Winnipeg late in the 2021 campaign after four years in the Los Angeles Angels' system that included extended service in Triple-A in 2019 and 2021.

Manasa was 4-6 in 19 starts for the Goldeyes last season, with a 6.20 ERA. A 25-year-old native of Farmington, Michigan, Manasa spent four years in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization, reaching Triple-A in 2021.

The Goldeyes now have seven players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Dayson Croes

C Hidekel Gonzalez

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

