Experienced Forward Yates Signs with Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have added experience on the front lines with the signing of forward Gavin Yates. The Massachusetts native will be entering his sixth pro season after spending the last two years with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL.

"Gavin is a very smooth skater who has played in the SPHL before," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He has soft hands and a scoring touch. He'll definitely add to our scoring power."

This will be Yates' third stint in the SPHL. He played five games with Fayetteville during the 2017-18 campaign and appeared in 15 games for Pensacola the following season. He scored 21 goals and had 59 points in 42 games for Binghamton last year.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

