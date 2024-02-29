Exciting Lineup Unveiled for 2024 Season: Featuring Bluey at the Ballpark, David Koechner from the Office, Pontooners Weekend, and 4th of July Block Party
February 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Get ready for an electrifying season at Dow Diamond as the Great Lakes Loons unveil their highly anticipated promotional schedule for the 2024 season! Packed with an array of thrilling events and attractions, fans are in for an unforgettable experience at every game.
Leading the charge is a special appearance by everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey! Families can look forward to an evening of laughter, games, and cherished memories with Bluey and her sister, Bingo on Saturday, June 8th, presented by MyMichigan Health.
But the excitement doesn't end there! Join us for a hilarious evening with David Koechner, famously known as Todd Packer from The Office. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet this comedy icon, adding a touch of hilarity to the ballpark atmosphere on Saturday, August 24th, presented by MyMichigan Health.
All fans on deck! Mark your calendars for Pontooners Weekend (July 11-13), as the Loons become the Great Lakes Pontooners for three games and Dow Diamond transforms into 'Up North' at the lake. Get ready for sunset-inspired jerseys, yacht rock tunes, and a host of lake-themed activities. Presented by Sugar Springs Marine, it's a celebration of the joys of life on the water that you will not want to miss.
Experience the first-ever 4th of July Block Party on Main! Celebrate America's independence under the lights with an evening of fun, fireworks, and festivities, featuring captivating performances by America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist, Grace Good. After the game, celebrate in style with the City of Midland's incredible fireworks display and live music extending until Midnight.
Throughout the season, don't miss our 12 Fireworks Loontacular Nights presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, where the skies over Dow Diamond will light up with spectacular post-game fireworks shows, adding an extra spark to every Saturday game, beginning Memorial Day Weekend and select nights.
And that's not all! New this season, behold the Northern Lights at Dow Diamond. With upgraded full LED field lighting, fans can expect enhanced show quality moments, creating an unforgettable symphony of lights and baseball magic.
As previously announced, the fan-favorite lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2024:
- Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)
- Wednesdays: Paws and Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw and bring your dog to the game)
- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off draft beer)
- Friday: Feast Fridays presented by Isabella Bank ($2 hot dogs, $1 potato chips, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches) plus a new BEHEMOTH addition to our Friday menu.
- Saturdays: Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance
- Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases
"We're thrilled to unveil our 2024 promotional schedule, packed with exciting events and experiences for our fans," said Loons President and GM, Chris Mundhenk. "We can't wait to welcome our community back to Dow Diamond for another unforgettable season of baseball and entertainment."
Don't miss out on the action-packed lineup! Be sure to secure your tickets early and join us for an incredible season of fun, excitement, and memories.
Highlights:
APRIL
April 5: Opening Day presented by MISS DIG 811
April 16-21: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps
MAY
May 7: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University
May 11: 4H/Reading Program presented by Delta College
May 12: Mother's Day presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC
May 21: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University
May 24: Dodger Bluesday
May 25: Loons Invitational / Reading Program presented by Delta College
May 26: Spirit Memorial Cup presented by Applebees
JUNE
June 6: Margaritaville: A Tribute to the Legendary Jimmy Buffet presented by Garpiel Group
June 7: Pride Night / Dodger Bluesday
June 8: Bluey at the Ballpark presented by MyMichigan Health
June 9: Peanuts Day / Faith & Family / Reading Program presented by Delta College
June 20: Lucky Hot Dog Night
June 21: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group
June 22: Star Wars Night
June 23: Amazing Kids Club Day with Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by MyMichigan Health
JULY
July 4: 4th of July Block Party on Main featuring performances by America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist Grace Good
July 5: Country Music Night presented by 98 KCQ Country
July 6: Jurassic Ballpark
July 11: Pontooners Weekend Kickoff presented by Sugar Springs Marine
July 12: Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine
July 13: Pontooners Weekend Super Splash Day presented by Sugar Springs Marine
July 14: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover Gold Medal Games presented by MyMichigan Health / Meat the Team Day presented by Michigan Brand Meats
July 24: "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night
July 25: 80s Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts
July 26: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group
July 27: Once Upon a Time Night
July 28: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience
AUGUST
August 8: True Crime Night
August 9: Labor Union Night
August 10: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night -featuring Iron Man
August 11: Kids Club Takeover with PBS Kids presented by MyMichigan Health
August 23: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group
August 24: The Office Night ft. David Koechner aka Todd Packer presented by MyMichigan Health
August 25: Lou E. Loon's Birthday with Friends from PBS Kids presented by MyMichigan Health
SEPTEMBER
September 2: Labor Day Game
September 5: Michigander Night presented by Michigan Brand Meats
September 6: The Nine / Dodger Bluesday
September 7: Saginaw Spirit Night presented by Applebees
September 8: Fan Appreciation
Fireworks Schedule
April: 5
May: 25
June: 8, 20 & 22
July: 4, 6, 13 & 27
August: 10 & 24
September: 7
Giveaways
April 5: Magnet Schedule
July 11: Pontooners Koozie
July 13: Pontooners Towel
July 14: Team Photo
September 7: Loons Hat Giveaway
Pontooners Weekend
Thursday, July 11
Friday, July 12
Saturday, July 13
Copa de la Diversión Nights
Friday, June 21
Friday, July 26
Friday, August 23
Jersey Auctions
Sunday, June 9
Saturday, June 22
Saturday, August 10
Saturday, Augst 24
Saturday, September 7
Special Appearances
June 8: Bluey and Bingo
June 23: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
July 4: AGT's Grace Good
August 10: Marvel's Iron Man
August 11: PBS Kids Clifford
August 24: David Koechner aka Todd Packer
August 25: PBS Kids Arthur
For the Loons full 2024 schedule and to purchase ticket packages, group outings or single game tickets go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond in person.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
