Exciting Lineup Unveiled for 2024 Season: Featuring Bluey at the Ballpark, David Koechner from the Office, Pontooners Weekend, and 4th of July Block Party

MIDLAND, Mich. - Get ready for an electrifying season at Dow Diamond as the Great Lakes Loons unveil their highly anticipated promotional schedule for the 2024 season! Packed with an array of thrilling events and attractions, fans are in for an unforgettable experience at every game.

Leading the charge is a special appearance by everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey! Families can look forward to an evening of laughter, games, and cherished memories with Bluey and her sister, Bingo on Saturday, June 8th, presented by MyMichigan Health.

But the excitement doesn't end there! Join us for a hilarious evening with David Koechner, famously known as Todd Packer from The Office. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet this comedy icon, adding a touch of hilarity to the ballpark atmosphere on Saturday, August 24th, presented by MyMichigan Health.

All fans on deck! Mark your calendars for Pontooners Weekend (July 11-13), as the Loons become the Great Lakes Pontooners for three games and Dow Diamond transforms into 'Up North' at the lake. Get ready for sunset-inspired jerseys, yacht rock tunes, and a host of lake-themed activities. Presented by Sugar Springs Marine, it's a celebration of the joys of life on the water that you will not want to miss.

Experience the first-ever 4th of July Block Party on Main! Celebrate America's independence under the lights with an evening of fun, fireworks, and festivities, featuring captivating performances by America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist, Grace Good. After the game, celebrate in style with the City of Midland's incredible fireworks display and live music extending until Midnight.

Throughout the season, don't miss our 12 Fireworks Loontacular Nights presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, where the skies over Dow Diamond will light up with spectacular post-game fireworks shows, adding an extra spark to every Saturday game, beginning Memorial Day Weekend and select nights.

And that's not all! New this season, behold the Northern Lights at Dow Diamond. With upgraded full LED field lighting, fans can expect enhanced show quality moments, creating an unforgettable symphony of lights and baseball magic.

As previously announced, the fan-favorite lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2024:

- Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)

- Wednesdays: Paws and Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw and bring your dog to the game)

- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off draft beer)

- Friday: Feast Fridays presented by Isabella Bank ($2 hot dogs, $1 potato chips, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches) plus a new BEHEMOTH addition to our Friday menu.

- Saturdays: Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance

- Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

"We're thrilled to unveil our 2024 promotional schedule, packed with exciting events and experiences for our fans," said Loons President and GM, Chris Mundhenk. "We can't wait to welcome our community back to Dow Diamond for another unforgettable season of baseball and entertainment."

Don't miss out on the action-packed lineup! Be sure to secure your tickets early and join us for an incredible season of fun, excitement, and memories.

Highlights:

APRIL

April 5: Opening Day presented by MISS DIG 811

April 16-21: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps

MAY

May 7: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University

May 11: 4H/Reading Program presented by Delta College

May 12: Mother's Day presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC

May 21: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University

May 24: Dodger Bluesday

May 25: Loons Invitational / Reading Program presented by Delta College

May 26: Spirit Memorial Cup presented by Applebees

JUNE

June 6: Margaritaville: A Tribute to the Legendary Jimmy Buffet presented by Garpiel Group

June 7: Pride Night / Dodger Bluesday

June 8: Bluey at the Ballpark presented by MyMichigan Health

June 9: Peanuts Day / Faith & Family / Reading Program presented by Delta College

June 20: Lucky Hot Dog Night

June 21: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group

June 22: Star Wars Night

June 23: Amazing Kids Club Day with Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by MyMichigan Health

JULY

July 4: 4th of July Block Party on Main featuring performances by America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist Grace Good

July 5: Country Music Night presented by 98 KCQ Country

July 6: Jurassic Ballpark

July 11: Pontooners Weekend Kickoff presented by Sugar Springs Marine

July 12: Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine

July 13: Pontooners Weekend Super Splash Day presented by Sugar Springs Marine

July 14: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover Gold Medal Games presented by MyMichigan Health / Meat the Team Day presented by Michigan Brand Meats

July 24: "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night

July 25: 80s Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts

July 26: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group

July 27: Once Upon a Time Night

July 28: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience

AUGUST

August 8: True Crime Night

August 9: Labor Union Night

August 10: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night -featuring Iron Man

August 11: Kids Club Takeover with PBS Kids presented by MyMichigan Health

August 23: Copa de la Diversión Night presented by MLive Media Group

August 24: The Office Night ft. David Koechner aka Todd Packer presented by MyMichigan Health

August 25: Lou E. Loon's Birthday with Friends from PBS Kids presented by MyMichigan Health

SEPTEMBER

September 2: Labor Day Game

September 5: Michigander Night presented by Michigan Brand Meats

September 6: The Nine / Dodger Bluesday

September 7: Saginaw Spirit Night presented by Applebees

September 8: Fan Appreciation

Fireworks Schedule

April: 5

May: 25

June: 8, 20 & 22

July: 4, 6, 13 & 27

August: 10 & 24

September: 7

Giveaways

April 5: Magnet Schedule

July 11: Pontooners Koozie

July 13: Pontooners Towel

July 14: Team Photo

September 7: Loons Hat Giveaway

Pontooners Weekend

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Copa de la Diversión Nights

Friday, June 21

Friday, July 26

Friday, August 23

Jersey Auctions

Sunday, June 9

Saturday, June 22

Saturday, August 10

Saturday, Augst 24

Saturday, September 7

Special Appearances

June 8: Bluey and Bingo

June 23: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

July 4: AGT's Grace Good

August 10: Marvel's Iron Man

August 11: PBS Kids Clifford

August 24: David Koechner aka Todd Packer

August 25: PBS Kids Arthur

For the Loons full 2024 schedule and to purchase ticket packages, group outings or single game tickets go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond in person.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

