Exciting Homestand Promotions Set

June 18, 2018





Tuesday, June 26th and every Tuesday this season is Taco Tuesday! Enjoy 2/$3 tacos as well as $5 Coronas and buy one get one Bud Lights and Michelob Ultras!

Wednesday, June 27th is our Camp Day! We are encouraging all summer camps, day cares, etc. to come enjoy a day of baseball! Tickets for these camps are as low as $5 per person with the option of purchasing a $5 food voucher. First pitch is scheduled for 11 am. For more information contact Ian Ueltschi at (321) 697-3185.

Thursday, June 28th and every Thursday this season is FREE* BEER THURSDAY! Beer is free from first pitch until the opposing team scores! Tickets are available for as low as $8!

Friday, June 29th and every Friday home game the Fire Frogs turn into the Coquis as we celebrate our Hispanic community! Enjoy Latin music, beer specials and special jerseys worn for every Friday home game! Contact Enrique Guerra at (321) 697-3151 for more information.

Sunday, July 1st and every Sunday home game all ladies, 21 & older, who attend a Fire Frogs game will be treated to a free brunch at the ballpark! Food will be served from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Complementary Bloody Mary's, Mimosas and Beermosas will be served from 10 a.m. - noon. All gentlemen, 21 & older, will have a $10 upgrade with admission.

