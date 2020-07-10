Excite Ballpark Announced as Oakland A's Alternative Site

San Jose, CA- Excite Ballpark, home of the San Jose Giants (Class A Advanced Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants), will be used by the Oakland A's as the team's alternative training site for the 2020 season, the organization has announced.

"The San Jose Giants are excited to be playing a small part in bringing back the sport of baseball in 2020," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "While we will always and continue to be Giant, the current times require creativity and unprecedented collaboration. Excite Ballpark offers a secure, socially-distanced alternative site for the Oakland A's and we are happy to be making this a reality. The stadium will not be open to the public due to County restrictions, but we will do our best to shine light on this unique experience as the season progresses."

Players reporting to Excite Ballpark will include those not assigned to the A's active roster or taxi squad. Media availability will be consistent with MLB guidance to ensure the health and safety of Oakland A's players.

