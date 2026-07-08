Excellent Service, Leicy! Leicy Santos Earns this Week's @cvs Assist of the Week! #nwsl
Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field Looking to Bounce Back against Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Mayor Mamdani, Gotham FC Announce $15 Tickets for the Queens Classic - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Transfer Mimi Alidou to Montreal Roses - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace
- Washington Spirit Carries Midseason Momentum into Second-Half Return at Audi Field
- Washington Spirit Announces Midseason Roster Update
- Soccer Operations Structure Update
- Washington Spirit Announces Special Ticket Offers for Second Half of Season